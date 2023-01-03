Columbia’s Veterans Project begins for 2023

The City of Columbia will be placing veteran flags around the square; and, just off the square beginning again this Memorial Day.

The project honors local veterans from World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War; along with those in active duty; and, other veterans.

“The town started last year; with an initial plan for eight banners; and, it gradually increased to 32 total banners,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

The City would like to encourage those, who would like a banner in recognition of a family member or friend to come by city hall and complete the form. You will need the name of the veteran, branch of service, date(s) of service, your name and contact information. A picture will need to be provided.

The City would again like to recognize Ronnie Holt, with the local VFW, who assisted with the project last year; and, is helping again this year.

The banners that were purchased last year will be put up again this year; with the addition of the new banners.

“We urge people that want to participate to come by City Hall. We will attempt to call everyone that has requested a banner,” said Mayor Hoots.

They will start with the first twelve submitted to be printed. For questions, please contact City Hall.

Submitted by Tiffany Collins