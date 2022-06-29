Column: Father’s Day sparks good, sad memories

This story first appeared in the June 23 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-9454.

I grew up in a military family. My father was in the Air Force for 26 years, which included the first 15 years of my life. Our lives were pretty regimented. We children were each given daily chores to do, and we were held to some high expectations our parents had for us.

My brother, sisters and I had a healthy respect, borderline fear to be truthful, of my father. We didn’t want to disappoint him; we didn’t want to upset him because we knew how important it was to him to have chil- dren that behaved. It was like a badge of honor to him.

Iknewitwasabig deal in our family when we found out years later some of my cousins that live in Indiana hated when our family would come visit. Their parents would compare them to the way my siblings and I behaved during the visit. Little did they know we behaved because we just didn’t want to get in trouble.

I bring this all up to say, Father’s Day is a difficult time for me because it reminds me of one of the biggest regrets I have in my life–the day I let my father down. It is something I silently hash around in my head on an almost daily basis.

In October of 1998, I was selling insurance in Springfield. Mom and dad lived in Lexington, and I regularly spent weekends with them. It was a great place to relax, chill out and my mother’s cooking was pretty great. She could have had her own show on Food Network.