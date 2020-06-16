Community involvement is key to flowers on square

There are several flower beds that have been planted around the public square this spring. This project was organized and directed by Mary Anne Loy.

The flower beds were sponsored by: The Jimmie Bennett Family, Chad Myers Family, Kaitlyn Crawhorn (in memory of her grandmother), Riddle’s Landscaping, Plant Cell, United Citizens Bank, Nanwood Market, Lena’s Flowers, and Edward Jones Investment (Joe Willis). All of the plant beds were planted by and being taken care of the sponsors.

In addition to the plant beds; there are now some pots placed that are being planted by: Charlene Cowan, Alexis Jennings with 313 Maple, and Marcia Updike.

The fountain area in front of the old Columbian Theatre is being taken care of by Mary Knight, Lucille Lemon, and Mary. Their group took care of all the floral displays on the square for several years.

All of the flower beds are indicated with signage of the sponsor. The signs were laminated and completed by Stotts Phelps McQueary Funeral Home.

“We appreciate all the work of the individuals on this project,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

For further information, please contact Columbia City Hall.