Community offers Trick or Treat options

With several traditional Halloween activities canceled this year, churches, groups, communities and individuals are making efforts to offer Trick or Treat options for Halloween.

Below is a list of participants organized through the Facebook page 2020 Adair County Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Extravaganza. Activities will take place Saturday, Oct. 31 during normal Trick or Treat hours.

Clip the list found on page 2 and take it with you to enjoy your Trick or Treat travels.

COMMUNITIES:

Churchill Place Subdivision – Rose Lane off Hwy. East 80 just past East 80 Subdivision.

Hovious Ridge Rd Neighborhood – Knifley

South High St. Neighborhood

Wall St. Neighborhood

Bluegrass Drive Neighborhood

Knifley Volunteer Fire Dept – Knifley (will include Adair Co. CJE Gale Cowan, County Attorney Jennifer Corbin, Adair Co. PVA Landon Edwards, Adair Co. Clerk Lisa Greer and others)

Heartland Circle Neighborhood

High St. Neighborhood

Miller Heights/Horton Edition Neighborhood – just off E.80 before E.80 Estates.

CHURCHES

3trees Church – Pinewood Shopping Center, across from Walmart.

Christie Chapel UMC Church – soup and candy, Knifley

Columbia Christian Church – 206 Campbellsville St.

Berean Community Fellowship Hall – 107 N. Reed St.

BUSINESSES

Bennett Insurance Group – 4295 Burkesville Rd.

Trifecta Printing – Wain St.

Wags & Wiggles – 2051 Campbellsville Rd.

Community Trust Bank – 1005 Jamestown St.

Barney’s Fun Center – 905 Campbellsville Rd.

Wall Heating and Cooling – 412 Campbellsville Rd., across from Napa.

United Citizens Bank – Dohoney Trace Branch (Walmart area)

Ponzi’s Pizza – 7393 Campbellsville Rd.

Sleep Inn – Dohoney Trace