Company considering locating in Columbia

Mayor Pamela Hoots announced on Friday that Synergy Food Group, LLC, is considering locating in Columbia in the near future.

Hoots stated that she couldn’t provide full details yet, but that the city has been talking to Synergy for one year and this new opportunity is subject to pending grant approvals.

Synergy Food Group, LLC, is headquartered in Murfreesboro and is a production management, consulting and food marketing company. They specialize in custom designed in-store deli and food service programs. They offer shelf stable meals and serve schools and senior citizen centers.

Synergy has facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Iowa and Nebraska.

Hoots said that the city has been talking to Synergy for one year.