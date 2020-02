COLUMBIA, KY. – Congressman James Comer’s District Director, Sandy Simpson, will host office hours on behalf of the Congressman in Adair County on Thursday, February 13, 2020 to help residents with federal casework issues.

Thursday, February 13

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Adair County Annex Building

424 Public Square

Columbia, KY

For a list of community office hours throughout the district, you can visit Congressman Comer’s website.