Congressman Comer announces Congressional Art Contest

Congressman James Comer is now accepting applicants for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, a contest open to high school students throughout the 1st Congressional District. The United States House of Representatives hosts this competition each year to recognize talented young artists from across the country.

High School students are encouraged to participate by submitting artwork for consideration. The winning artwork from the 1st District will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside the winning artwork from across the country, while the second-place winner’s artwork will be displayed in Congressman Comer’s office for the year.

“If you are a student interested in demonstrating your artistic ability, I would encourage you to apply for the Congressional Art Competition,” Congressman Comer said. “I look forward to seeing the creative skills of students in Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District on full display.”

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to 4 inches in depth, and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed. Types of artwork could include:

Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages – must be two dimensional

Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photography

The first-place winner, in addition to having their art hang in the Capitol all year, will receive an invitation to attend a reception in Washington, D.C. during the summer months. Past winners have also received additional benefits such as two roundtrip Southwest airline tickets to attend the reception and a $3,000 yearly scholarship to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) or Tennessee Wesleyan College.

All entries are due by April 22 and can be mailed to or dropped off at Congressman Comer’s District Office at:

200 North Main Street

Suite F

Tompkinsville, KY 42167

For more information on the contest and where to drop off artwork, you can visit Congressman Comer’s website at comer.house.gov/art-competition.