Congressman Comer Issues Statement on Violence at U.S. Capitol

1st District Congressman James Comer is safe after the House floor was evacuated earlier today. Comer issued the following release:



WASHINGTON, D.C. – “At this time, my staff and I are safe and I am in an undisclosed location after evacuating the House floor when protestors made their way inside the Capitol. The outrageous rioting and violence taking place at the Capitol Building is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a nation of law and order. Mob violence is wrong regardless of political affiliation.”