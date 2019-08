Congressman James Comer will host a town hall meeting in Adair County on Tuesday. Congressman Comer will give a Washington update and then take part in a question and answer discussion with those in attendance.

The meeting will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Adair County Judicial Center, 201 Campbellsville St., in the Adair County District courtroom, which is on the first floor. All citizens are invited.