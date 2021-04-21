Connie Fay Scott, 46, of the Bennett Ridge community in Adair County, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Green Hill Manor Nursing Home in Greensburg.

She was born July, 1974, in Barren County, Kentucky and a member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: father and mother – C.G. and Mary Louise Montgomery Scott of Bennett Ridge; brother and sister-in-law – Tony and Angie Scott of Greensburg; nephews – Conner, Curt and Carson Scott; uncle – Calvin Montgomery of Lebanon; aunt – Audrey Cornett of Ohio; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Rocky Morrison officiating

Burial in Moore Cemetery

Visitation from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday and 7:00 A.M. Saturday at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVEIRNG AND FOLLOW HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

Casket Bearers: Tony, Conner, Curt, and Carson Scott, Ronnie and Donnie Bragg

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements