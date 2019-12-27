Connie Holmes

Connie Paulene Franklin Holmes, 68, of Russell Springs, KY died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. Born in Adair County she was the daughter of the late Jim & Pearl Spoon Franklin. Connie loved spending time with her family and her pets.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth Holmes of Russell Springs, KY; a daughter Angela Dixon (Marlin) of Russell Springs, KY; two sons Rodney Holmes of Russell Springs, KY and Willie Holmes of Bronston, KY; two grandchildren Bethany Ann Copley and Ashley Nicole Holmes, she was expecting her first great-granddaughter in February Leora Holmes; a sister Christine Croghan of Campbellsville, KY; three brothers Garrett Lee Franklin and Bobby Ray Franklin both of Flatwoods and Carl Franklin of Greensburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Florene Franklin and a brother Johnson Lee Franklin.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Franklin Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home.

Bro. Davis Franklin and Bro. Delvin Wilson will be officiating and pallbearers will be Steven Croghan, Travis Dixon, Lonnie Luster, Malachi Horton, Mason Horton and Conrad Franklin.