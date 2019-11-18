Cook Out restaurant coming to Columbia

Cook Out restaurant will be coming 1001 Jamestown Street, the former Dickie’s Barbeque Pit, in 2020.

According to a news release from Columbia Mayor Pamela Hoots’ office on Monday, the restaurant is anticipating to be here by spring.

“We are pleased that they are locating in Columbia,” said Hoots.

Further plans for the building process will be available in the future.

Cook Out is currently adding a new location in Campbellsville, as well.

Cook Out began in Greensboro, N.C. and has been in business for 28 years.

Their menu includes burgers, chicken, corn dogs, barbeque, quesadillas, a variety of sides and approximately 50 flavors of milkshakes.