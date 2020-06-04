Cookout Restaurant to start construction soon in Columbia

June 4, 2020

According to Columbia Mayor Pamela Hoots, Cookout Restaurant, which will be located on Jamestown Street, at the former Dickie’s Restaurant, is planning to start construction in the next 30 to 60 days.

“We are pleased with Cookout Restaurant’s plans on coming to our community,” said Mayor Hoots.

Cookout Restaurant originated in Greensboro, N.C. in 1989. The 250th restaurant opened in 2018 in Mobile, Ala.

Their restaurant’s menu includes burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and quesadillas – as well a variety of milkshakes.