Coronavirus numbers continue good trend in state

FRANKFORT – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 731,000 Kentuckians have now had at least the first dose of one of the effective COVID-19 vaccines.

“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers. Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced he now believes there will be sufficient supply for every adult in America to get vaccinated by the end of May. That’s really good news and moves up the timeline.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,175

New deaths today: 33

Positivity rate: 4.6%

Total deaths: 4,704

Currently hospitalized: 680

Currently in ICU: 175

Currently on ventilator: 79

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Kenton, Fayette, Boone and Campbell. Each county reported at least 45 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Website, vaccine.ky.gov, shows Kentuckians which phase they are in specifically. Individuals can sign up for notifications so state officials can communicate with them when doses become available at new and existing sites. Vaccine.ky.gov also lists regional vaccination partners statewide, so Kentuckians can search their county or region and see how to schedule an appointment.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246, has the same features as the website. Kentuckians can get assistance completing the vaccine eligibility questionnaire and scheduling an appointment when doses are available.

Free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments is offered by public transit agencies across the commonwealth. These services are already operating in over 90 counties, covering 75% of all counties across Kentucky. Kentuckians can find transportation services near them by heading to kycovid19.ky.gov for a full list of participating public transit agencies and their phone numbers, or by calling the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline.