Corps to close day use recreational areas, postpone campground openings

LOUISVILLE, KY –In the interest of public safety due to COVID-19 concerns, and in accordance with Center for Disease Control recommendations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will be closing all Corps-managed day use recreational areas (such as boat ramps and picnic shelters) and postponing the opening of all campgrounds until May 11, 2020.

These additional measures will be effective today, March 16, at 5:00 p.m.(EST) at each of the district’s 20 flood risk management projects throughout Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. A complete list of impacted Louisville District lakes is below. It is important to note that some facilities, such as marinas and campgrounds, are operated by other entities. We recommend that the public contact the respective state agencies and marinas directly for the latest on their operating status.

As always, public safety remains our top priority so all USACE visitor centers will remain closed to the public until May 11. All previously scheduled public tours and educational events to be held within this timeframe have been canceled. Every effort will be made to reschedule these events for a later date when feasible.

The following public areas at the district’s Lock and Dam projects along the Ohio River have also been closed to the public: Markland Locks and Dam – Observation tower and park McAlpine Locks and Dam – Training center and observation area Cannelton Locks and Dam – Park and comfort station Newburgh Locks and Dam – Park and comfort station

USACE will continue to monitor and assess the situation and keep the public informed of any additional updates. For the latest information follow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District at: https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleUSACE/

Kentucky

Green River Lake

Nolin River Lake

Barren River Lake

Rough River Lake

Buckhorn Lake

Carr Creek Lake

Cave Run Lake

Taylorsville Lake

Indiana

Cecil M. Harden Lake

Cagles Mill Lake

Patoka Lake

Brookville Lake

Salamonie Lake

J. Edward Roush Lake

Mississinewa Lake

Monroe Lake

Ohio

Caesar Creek Lake

William H. Harsha Lake

West Fork of Mill Creek Lake

C.J. Brown Dam & Reservoir