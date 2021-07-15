Cortany Giles

Cortany Gail Giles, 32, of Knifley, died July 4, 2021 in Knifley. She was born in Louisville, on November 9, 1988 to the late Wilda Jo Green Giles and William Mitchell Giles of Knifley, who survives.

Cortany loved spending time with her three children: Braedyn, Dakota and Zander Giles. In addition to her father and children, she is survived by two sisters Tiffany Nicole Crow (Ryan) and Heather Lee Giles, both of Knifley, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brittany Giles.

The family chose cremation and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.