County Attorney Available During Office Closure

Press Release:

Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and to take precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the virus, the offices of the Adair County Attorney, Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin and Adair County Child Support will be closed for face to face contact through April 13th, 2020. The County Attorney and her staff will be available by phone to assist you with any issues or questions regarding criminal matters, child support, Casey’s Law, Guardianships, etc. You may reach the Child Support office at 270-384-5932 or the County Attorney’s office at 270-384-3216. Payments (no cash) for either office can be mailed to 424 Public Square, Suite 22, Columbia, KY 42728.

When emergency situations occur, please contact law enforcement to investigate. Arrangements may be made based on the individual situation.

signed: Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin

3/17/2020