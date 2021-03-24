County Coordinates Job Fair

Adair County in conjunction with Cumberland Workforce Development Board will host a Job Fair, Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 p.m. CST at the Jim Blair Recreation Center, 901 Hudson Street, Columbia.

***Registration is required as we will be limited to the first 20-25 businesses (for social distancing)

If your business is interested in participating, please register with the Adair County Judge’s Office by emailing adairjudge@duo-county.com.

**Each participant will be responsible for bringing your own table/chair and

have applications and pens.

**WiFi will be available if needed**Please provide a single sheet with description of positions

available and minimum requirements.

**Social Distancing and mask requirements will be enforced

**Hand Sanitizer will be available on site.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call or email Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan

adairjudge@duo-county.com or 270-384-4703.

