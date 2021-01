The Adair County Judge’s Office will be open 8:00 a.m. – noon on Saturday Jan. 30, and Saturday, Feb. 6, for anyone who couldn’t make the meeting on Tuesday and wishes to discuss revenue options for Adair County.

The discussion will also be on the next fiscal court meeting agenda Feb. 9. That will be the first meeting in the month of February and will be held at 6:00 p.m.