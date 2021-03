If you own a business and would be interested in participating in a job fair in Adair County, contact the Adair County Judge’s Office at 270-384-4703, email adairjudge@duo-county.com, or message Adair County Fiscal Court on Facebook and let them know. Also, let them know what day/time would work best for you.

County Judge Executive Gale Cowan said Monday morning there appears to be enough interest in having a job fair to hold one in upcoming weeks.

