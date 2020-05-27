County Judge Responds to Questions About COVID-19 Data

County Judge Executive Gale Cowan issued the following response to those concerns:

Let me begin by stating we report COVID-19 case information as given by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department. Adair County reported no active cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Since then we have had several questions and comments arise from family members of residents at Summit Manor as well as concerned citizens. Below is an explanation from Laura Woodrum, RN BSN, Director of Nursing for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department of the differences in reporting between the Health Department and Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor Nursing and Rehab facility.

The local health department releases COVID19 positive patients from daily monitoring based on the CDC symptom based strategy for release.

1.At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever (fever defined as 100.0 degrees F or above) without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

2.At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

The facility is using the test based strategy for release of residents of the LTC (Long Term Care) facility.

1.Resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

2.Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath), and

3.Negative results of an FDA Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 molecular assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA from at least two consecutive respiratory specimens collected ≥24 hours apart (total of two negative specimens)

I am not a health care provider and I can’t tell someone which is the best or most accurate strategy for releasing patients. I will continue to report data as given to me by the District Health Department. Summit Manor is a privately owned facility and we have no control over how they test or their protocol as to when to release residents and/or staff. If you still have questions or concerns, please call the Adair County Health Department or the Lake Cumberland District Health Department in Somerset.

s/County Judge Executive Gale Cowan