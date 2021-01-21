County opens meeting to consider tax

The Adair County Fiscal Court is expected to take up the issue of increasing revenue during next week’s meeting, and plans are in place to allow the public to attend.

At last week’s meeting, members of the court said they would have to take action soon to increase revenue and the discussion centered around proposing an insurance premium tax.

Judge Executive Gale Cowan said Tuesday that the meeting would be opened to the public as long as there is not a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Should more restrictions be needed, Cowan said steps would be taken to restrict the number of people in the meeting at a time but also allow individuals to be able to access data and voice concerns.

If a first reading to establish a new revenue stream is approved during the meeting, Cowan said a public hearing would be scheduled within social distancing guidelines.

“I am going to do everything I can to have our meetings open,” Cowan said.

The fiscal court meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the courthouse annex. Be watching adairvoice.com for any updates or changes.