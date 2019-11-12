Courthouse Annex Open As Warming Location

The Adair County Courthouse Annex will be open Tonight for a temporary warming location.
Current forecasts indicate that skies will clear overnight with light winds expected. These conditions along with residual snowpack on the ground from Monday night’s snows should allow temperatures to fall into the single digits in many areas Wednesday morning. While winds are expected to be light, wind chill readings of 3 to 8 above zero are expected Wednesday morning.
Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner says, “If you think you do not have adequate heating consider tonight’s cold snap as a test and a warning of a potentially cold winter. When the warm days come again make every effort to be safe and warm this winter”
Mike Keltner
Director,
Adair Co. Emergency Management