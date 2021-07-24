COVID-19: Adair Co. back in “the red”

Lake Cumberland District total case count has increased by 238 this week

Report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

July 23, 2021

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 6.63%.

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths this week. We have experienced a total of 467 deaths resulting in a 2.01% mortality rate (about 1 in 50) among known cases. This compares with a 1.54% mortality rate at the state level and a 1.78% mortality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 12 cases in the hospital. This is 5 more than what we reported last week. We have had a total of 1,299 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.6% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.08%. The latest data shows that 84.44% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 13.43% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 23,208 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 11.11% of our total population has been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested. Of our total cases, 0.62% are reinfections, and 2.43% contracted the virus after having received at least 1 dose of the vaccine.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 107 cases this week from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 4; Casey: 3; Clinton: 2; Green: 7; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 72; Taylor: 8; and, Wayne: 10. In all, we have released 96.9% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 131 more cases this week than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 246 active cases in our district across 9 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,335.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Places of Worship. Of our active cases, 4% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 238 this week. Our new cases (including suspect cases) are as follows: Adair: 36; Casey: 17; Clinton: 9; Green: 15; McCreary: 5; Pulaski: 105; Russell: 13; Taylor: 30; and, Wayne: 8. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.0015. This means our total case count is projected to double every 466.28 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. This week’s new cases include:

Adair: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Adair: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Casey: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 51-year-old male who is released, 7/17/21;

Casey: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 6-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 61-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Clinton: A 7 mo-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 1-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 34-year-old male who is released, Resolved;

Green: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 69-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Green: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 43-year-old male who is released, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 7-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is released, 7/17/21;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 1-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is released, 7/19/21;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 58-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 6-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 70-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 82-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 88-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 8-year-old male who is released, 7/19/21;

Pulaski: A 90-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 90-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9months-old female who is hospitalized, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 10 months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Taylor: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 6-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 75-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 80-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Note: This report is on a Thursday-to-Thursday format.

A close look at our number may appear that Adair’s count is off. This is because we removed 1 case that didn’t meet case definition.

We added 238 new cases this week compared to 131 new cases the week prior. We have 246 active cases today compared to 115 last Thursday. We have 12 hospitalized cases today compared to 7 last Thursday. Fortunately, we experienced 0 COVID-19 related death this week. Our 7-day-average incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 is 16.23 today compared to 8.94 last Thursday. So, all in all, another week of sharp increases.

Again, this week should be a warning that COVID-19 is not over. We saw significant clusters of new cases in a wide variety of settings.

Please take the vaccine. While no vaccine is 100% effective, please note the following local information. Since the vaccine started becoming available (1/5/21), about 97.6% of our area’s new cases had taken no doses of the vaccine. Also, of our 113 total deaths since the vaccine started becoming available, only 2 had received their 1st dose of the vaccine. Also, of our 463 hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 after the vaccine started becoming available, only 20 had received at least 1 dose of the vaccine.