COVID-19 REPORT: All Lake Cumberland counties in “red”

Report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 8:16 p.m.

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 11.83%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death since our last report. We have experienced a total of 486 deaths resulting in a 1.93% mortality rate (about 1 in 52) among known cases. This compares with a 1.45% mortality rate at the state level and a 1.7% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 43 cases in the hospital. This is 1 more than what we reported in our last report. We have had a total of 1,376 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.47% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.86%. The latest data shows that 88.89% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 26.98% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 25,170 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 12.05% of our total population has been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested. Of our total cases, 0.73% are reinfections, and 3.83% contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated (breakthrough cases). In the last week, 11.89% of our new cases were breakthrough cases.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 92 cases since our last report from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 6; Casey: 8; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 2; Green: 13; McCreary: 12; Pulaski: 26; Russell: 9; Taylor: 10; and, Wayne: 2. In all, we have released 94.5% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Since our last report, we added 159 more cases than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 891 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,338.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Jail/Prison Related. Of our active cases, 33% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 252 since our last report. Our new cases (including suspect cases) are as follows: Adair: 28; Casey: 21; Clinton: 14; Cumberland: 5; Green: 23; McCreary: 25; Pulaski: 55; Russell: 18; Taylor: 43; and, Wayne: 20. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.00468. This means our total case count is projected to double every 148.51 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases.

We are saddened to report one additional death this evening – a Pulaski County resident (unvaccinated). Our hearts break for this family. This individual was in the 50-59 age range.

Additionally, out of today’s 252 reported cases, 58 of them were in individuals age 18 or younger.

Again, we encourage our citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and very effective. Of our 11,100 new cases since the vaccine started becoming available, almost 96.17% were unvaccinated. Below are our area’s COVID-19 vaccination uptake rates compared to the state average (updated 8/12/2021).

State – 54.00%

Taylor – 44.73%

Pulaski – 42.20%

Russell – 39.22%

Green – 34.10%

Adair – 31.79%

Wayne – 31.78%

Cumberland – 29.88%

Casey – 28.91%

McCreary – 26.13%

Clinton – 25.14%