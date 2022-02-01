Coy Froedge, 76, of Columbia, died Monday, January 31, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born January 3, 1946, in Adair County, to the late William McKinley and Pearl Parson Froedge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Claire; six brothers; Emmett, Lester, Wesley, Cecil, J.C. and Carl Froedge; and two sisters, Marie McInteer and Ann Maesk.

Coy was a member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church and owner of Coy Froedge Logging.

Survivors include: wife – Alma Maxine Corbin Froedge of Columbia; daughter and son-in-law – Shelly and Jamie Bennett of Columbia; sons and daughters-in-law – Frankie and Ashley Froedge and Daniel and Jessica Froedge, all of Columbia; seven grandchildren – Kendall, Ethan, Molly, Savannah, Ava, Ellisyn and Tristan; one great-grandchild – Ash; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. mat Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Hank Gibson officiating.

Burial in the Coomer Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home.

Casket Bearers: Chad Morrison, Jeffrey Bennett, Michael Richard, Donnie Bragg, Ronnie Bragg, and Johnny Richards; honorary: Ethan Froedge, Adam Lane Bennett, and Kendall Bennett.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements