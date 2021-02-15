CPD brings on new K9 officer

The Columbia Police Department is always looking for candidates to join the ranks of Columbia’s finest. Monday, officials announced the department’s newest K9 officer, Cally.

After the department recently lost former K9 officer Gunner, due to illness, the Columbia Police Department was in need of a canine for road duty.

Last year, funds were secured for Cally and in September, handler officer Trevor Foster was sent to Milan, Tenn., for training from the United States Police Canine Association.

Cally is a 2-year-old yellow lab specifically trained in drug detection. She, along with Foster, have already aided in several arrests and investigations in Columbia. They have also been instrumental in aiding other agencies in Adair and surrounding counties, when a K9 Unit has been requested.