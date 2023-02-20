CPD involved in vehicle pursuit on Cumberland Parkway

The Columbia Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit yesterday morning, which had initial began in Russell County.

Russell Springs Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway when the operator did not stop and continued westbound into Adair.

During the pursuit, the assailant changed directions and began traveling eastbound back towards Russell County while still in Adair. The vehicle was eventually stopped after being boxed into the shoulder of the parkway by Columbia Police as well as officers from other agencies.

Lonny Chaney, 43, of Stamping Ground, Ky., was transported by Russell Springs Police back to Russell County where the pursuit was initiated. Chaney is being housed in Russell County Detention Center. He will additionally be facing multiple charges in Adair.

Officer Joey Keith is the investigating officer for the Adair charges.

The Columbia Police, Adair Sheriff’s Office, Russell Springs Police, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police all responded to the pursuit.

Submitted by Adam Cravens PIO