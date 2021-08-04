Crew charged with unlawful imprisonment

Stephen Crew of Columbia was arrested Tuesday night and is being held on two felony charges after a brief incident.

Columbia Police officers responded to Edna Drive on a call of an altercation between a male and two female subjects. The caller said the male pointed a firearm at the victims and prevented them from leaving the area. Upon arrival, officers detained the subject and took him into custody.

Crew, 30, is being charged with menacing, and felony counts of wanton endangerment, first degree; and unlawful imprisonment, first degree.

Justin Cross was the arresting officer and was assisted by Sgt. Drew Conn.