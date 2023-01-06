Cumberland County man housed in Adair jail charged with solicitation of murder

A former Cumberland County man housed in the Adair County Regional Jail has been charged with solicitation of murder.

Officials at the jail contacted Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in regards to a suspicious letter that an inmate had attempted to send out in the mail.

KSP troopers launched an investigation after receiving the letter and have now reported that Paul Bricker, 37, attempted to send the letter to solicit the murder of another individual. As a result of the investigation, Bricker was arrested and charged with solicitation of murder. He remains lodged in the Adair County jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11. Trooper Dean Lunz continues the investigation.

Bricker is convicted on several charges and is facing additional charges in Cumberland County. On Oct. 31, 2022, an indictment warrant was served, with Bricker facing charges of rape, 1st degree, victim under 12; sodomy, 1st degree, victim under 12; incest, forcible compulsion, incapable of consent, under 18; rape, 1st degree; incest; unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st degree, illegal controlled substance; strangulation, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; rape, 1st degree, victim under 12; incest, forcible compulsion, incapable consent, under 18.

He was charged on Feb. 1, 2021 and indicted by Cumberland County Grand Jury on Oct. 27, 2022 and held on a $250,000 cash bond. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 18, 2022.

On July 28, 2022 he pleaded guilty in Cumberland County to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and wanton endangerment, 1st degree. He was sentenced to six years in prison on the first charge and three years each for the other two charges. Court documents do not indicate if those sentences are consecutive or concurrent.