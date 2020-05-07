Cumberland Medical Among Centers to Receive Funds for COVID-19 Testing

Kentucky Community Health Centers Receive Over $10.3 Million for Expanded COVID-19 Testing

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday Kentucky will receive more than $10.3 million to support expanded COVID-19 testing at 25 community health centers across the commonwealth. The federal resources, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, were made available by McConnell’s Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which he led to Senate passage.

Cumberland Family Medical Center, which is located in Cumberland County and owns Adair Family Medical Center in Columbia, is receiving the largest amount of funding of the 25 centers, receiving $1.6 million.

“As the CARES Act was delivering urgent relief to communities across Kentucky, I was proud the Senate passed my proposal to invest an additional $25 billion for testing,” said Senator McConnell. “Expanding access to coronavirus testing at community health centers will help slow the spread of this virus and help Kentucky take meaningful steps toward safely re-opening. As Senate Majority Leader, I ensured Kentucky would receive the necessary assistance every step of the way. Along with families across our Commonwealth, I continue to be grateful to our healthcare heroes who stand on the frontlines of this fight to protect Kentucky.”