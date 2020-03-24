Curbside hot meal pickup for 60+ at Senior Citizen Center

The Adair County Senior Citizens Center located at the Jim Blair Recreation Center in Columbia is still providing curbside pickup for hot meals for people 60 and over. If you signed up for commodities, you need to contact JoAnn at the Senior Citizen Center by calling 270-380-1899 to make arrangements to pick those up. The Senior Center was shut down to in person participation by order of Governor Andy Beshear two weeks ago, BUT meals are still being provided daily or frozen meals delivered to the homes. If you have questions concerning meal pickup or delivery provided by the Adair County Senior Citizens Center please call the center or call Judge Executive Gale Cowan’s Office at 270-384-4703.

Gale B. Cowan

Adair County Judge Executive