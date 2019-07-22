Cynthia Jane Rowe, 82, of Columbia, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

She was born May 10, 1937 in Richmond, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ashby, her mother, Nellie Eckert Tevebaugh, and her husband, Richard Madison. After his death, she later married Haskin “Hack” Rowe, who also preceded her in death on April 8, 2019, and preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Jill Rowe. She was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church and formerly worked in the medical billing department for Cardiovascular Associates in Louisville.

Cynthia was best known for her charity work as director of the Adair County Food Pantry and was the oldest active member of the Adair County Jaycees. As past chairman of the Adair County Parks and Recreation Board, she worked hard for improvements at the Jim Blair Community Center. Cynthia was very active in politics, having served on the Adair County Democrat Executive Board. Other organizations that she was a member of included the Adair County Fair Association, Egypt Court #76 of the Ladies Shrine of North America, a Lady Legionette, an Eastern Star and a Kentucky Colonel. She was also an avid basketball fan where she would sit on the front row at the John Burr Memorial Gymnasium for many years cheering for Adair County.

Survivors Include:

Two Daughters – Pam (Ralph) Shearer of Columbia & Audrey (Gary) Bowman of Mt. Washington

One Son – Chuck (Carla) Satterfield of Louisville

Stepchildren – Mindy (Eric) Ward of Maryland & Shannon Rowe of Columbia

One Brother – Steve Tevebaugh of Vincennes, IN

Seven Grandchildren & Nine Great-Grandchildren

Her dear friend, Vickie Pike, and lifelong best friend, Charlene Tally, also survive

Funeral Service – Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Memorials are requested to the Adair County Food Pantry and may be left at the funeral home.

Casket Bearers – Matt Downen, Brian Satterfield, Chad Satterfield, Scott Underwood, Gary Bowman, Jason Bowman & Brad Bowman

Honorary Casket Bearers – Past & Present Adair County Boys Basketball Players

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com