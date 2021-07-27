Cynthia Kay Harris, 57, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 25, 1963, in Jeffersonville, Ind., to the late Norris and Marilyn Jenkins McCawley.

Survivors include: husband – Troy Harris of Columbia, sons – Marc Carroll of Ocala, Florida and Jordan Durham of Columbia, daughter – Jackylin (Nathan) Akin of Clarksville, Tenn., brother – Shawn McCawley of Columbia, sisters – Edith McCawley of Indiana, Anita McCawley, Cathy McCawley and Sonja Lausterer all of Columbia, grandchildren – Lauranna Carroll, Ivory Durham, Konner Akin, Isabell Durham, Tate Akin, Ilana Durham, and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, with Bro. Ralph Foster officiating

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.