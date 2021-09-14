D.L. Jessie, Jr., 70, of Columbia, died Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 9, 1951 in Adair County, to the late Delmar LaRue and Ruby England Jessie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Jessie. Jr., was a member of Columbia Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, trustee, usher and in any capacity he was asked, a member of Columbia Lodge #96, was owner and operator of Jessie’s Fruit Market for many years, a member of the Gideon’s, was on the Citizen Advisory Board of the ACYDC, and a former driver for Rogers Trucking.

Survivors include: wife – Donna Polston Jessie of Columbia, son and daughter-in-law – Lee and Joni Jessie of Columbia; daughter and son-in-law – Kim and Brett Farmer of Knifley; grandchildren – Landon, Baylee and Lauren Jessie, Issac, Luke, Jacob and Gabrielle Farmer; sisters – Ruth Williams of Glasgow and Hattie Lee Ramsey of Columbia; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Columbia Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Johnson and Bro. Aaron LaBarge officiating. Burial will be in Haven Hill Cemetery.

Visitation after 4 p.m. Friday at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. There will be no visitation at the funeral home on Saturday.

Casket Bearers: Landon Jessie, Henry Graves, Dale Blackwell, Derek King, Greg Mann, and Joe Rogers; honorary: Deacons of Columbia Baptist Church, Brotherhood Sunday School Class members, Ron Bryant, Dr. Richard Perkins, Mike England and his grandchildren.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements