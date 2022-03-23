Dalton Lane Gilbert, 16, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington from injuries received in an automobile accident on Sunday in Adair County.

He was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on June 20, 2005. Dalton was a sophomore at Adair County High School and a member of the Valley of the Cumberland DeMolay. He was baptized by Daniel Nissley at the Cane Valley Christian Church and had been attending Cane Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include: parents – Robert “Weiner” Gilbert and Christina Loucks of Columbia; brother – Dylan Gilbert of Russell Springs; sisters – Skylar Gilbert and Alissa Gilbert, both of Columbia; grandmother – Brenda Gilbert of Columbia; uncles – Billy Gilbert of Campbellsville, Keith Gilbert of Columbia, and Timothy Loucks of Owenton; aunts – Renee Poulin of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Barbara Brumley and Tammy Brumley, both of Owenton, Michelle Loucks of Michigan; and several cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Adair County High School with Bro. Daniel Nissley and Bro. Clay Scott officiating; burial in Fudge Cemetery.

Visitation after 10 a.m. Friday at Adair County High School.

Casket Bearers: Billy Brumley, Dylan Gilbert, Chase Gilbert, Mason Grant, Charlie Grant, and Bryce Rodgers.

Honorary: Kevin Mathers, Nate Cape, Skylar Hare, Zachary Burton, Landen Wethington, Jameson Pineur, Jesse Price, Joshua Burton, Easton Burton, Thomas Erler, Tyler Murphy, Matthew Brady, Alexander Farrar, and Brayden Stargel.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com