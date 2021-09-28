Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Dana Jessie

by

Dana Jessie, 51, of Columbia, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born September 25, 1970 in Adair County. Dana was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and a former CNA at Summit Manor Nursing Home for 20 years.

Survivors include: husband – Harlan Jessie of Columbia; parents – Charles H. and Pauline Kelsay Robinson of Campbellsville; sister – Alisa Sherrill (Kevin) of Campbellsville; niece – Kristin Sherrill Smith of Campbellsville; nephew – Blake Sherrill of Bowling Green; several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmie Cox officiating. Burial will be in the Robinson Chapel Cemetery

Casket bearers: Brad Kelsay, Bryan Kelsay, Mike Kelsay, Jamie Hatcher, Josh Hatcher, Shane Stapleton, and Troy Wright. Honorary casket bearers: Hunter Turner, Joe Turner, Butter Turner, LoLo Pennington, and Blake Sherrill

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements