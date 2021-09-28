Dana Jessie, 51, of Columbia, died Sunday, September 26, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born September 25, 1970 in Adair County. Dana was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and a former CNA at Summit Manor Nursing Home for 20 years.

Survivors include: husband – Harlan Jessie of Columbia; parents – Charles H. and Pauline Kelsay Robinson of Campbellsville; sister – Alisa Sherrill (Kevin) of Campbellsville; niece – Kristin Sherrill Smith of Campbellsville; nephew – Blake Sherrill of Bowling Green; several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmie Cox officiating. Burial will be in the Robinson Chapel Cemetery

Casket bearers: Brad Kelsay, Bryan Kelsay, Mike Kelsay, Jamie Hatcher, Josh Hatcher, Shane Stapleton, and Troy Wright. Honorary casket bearers: Hunter Turner, Joe Turner, Butter Turner, LoLo Pennington, and Blake Sherrill

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements