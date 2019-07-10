Daniel B. Scott, 60, of Elizabethtown, KY died July 9, 2019 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. Born in Campbellsville, KY he is the son of Wayne Scott (Joyce) of Campbellsville, KY and the late Kara Faye Chaudoin Bell. Mr. Scott was a member of the Summerville Baptist Church and was a Welder at Metalsa Corporation in Elizabethtown, KY.

In addition to his father he is survived by two children Miranda Wiggins (Lane) of Alberta, Canada and Michael Scott of Campbellsville, KY; three grandchildren Ashleigh and Trenton Wiggins of Alberta, Canada and Lucas Scott of Campbellsville, KY; four sisters Angela Scott of Greensburg, Beverly DeSpain (Phillip), Tracy Dotson (Steven) and Michelle Kosid all of Campbellsville, KY; a brother Stacy Bell of Greensburg, KY; a special friend Kennetta Daynes of Elizabethtown, KY and several other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM CDT Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg, KY with cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM CDT at Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Gideon Bibles.