Darlene Lois Butler, 57, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her residence. Born in Grand Haven, MI she was the daughter of the late Elmo John and Helen Rue Waite.

Mrs. Butler attended the Millerfield Brethren In Christ Church and loved scrapbooking. She was a foster parent to many children over the years and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband Jeffrey Scott Butler of Columbia; 10 children Amanda Ann Butler, Linda Marie Moraczewski, Alex Davey, Alicia, Shawn, Joshua, Jordan, Andrew, Liberty and Riven Butler; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three brothers Steve, Larry and Fred Waite and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two children Mindy Sue Waite Butler and Danny Butler and a brother Louis Paul Waite.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Grider officiating. Visitation will be after 11:00am Friday at the funeral home. At the family’s request cremation will follow the services.