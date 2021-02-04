Darrel Baker, 73, of Knifley, KY died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his residence. Born in Columbia, KY he was the son of the late Bill Mac and Sylvia Inez McGinnis Baker.

Darrel attended the Knifley Brethren in Christ Church and was the former owner and operator of Baker’s Grocery in Knifley, KY for 32 years. He was a member of the Knifley Area Volunteer Fire Department and a dual member of Casey Creek Masonic Lodge #536 and Shively Masonic Lodge #951. He enjoyed car racing and University of Kentucky sports.

He is survived by his wife Gayla Neat Baker; two daughters Beverly Goodin (Ron) of Campbellsville, KY and Pam Morgan (Michael Tucker) of Glasgow, KY; two grandchildren Emily Baker-King and Samuel “Pudge” Morgan (Hannah Goodson); a step-grandchild Britney Tucker (Jody Stapleton); two step-great grandchildren Brentlee and Kason Stapleton; two brothers Tony Baker (Betty) of Shively, KY and Jimmy Dale Baker (Alice) of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00am-2:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Masonic Services will be at 2:00pm by the Casey Creek Masonic Lodge #536, with cremation to follow the masonic service.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Hope Cemetery Fund which can be left at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.