Darrell Phillip Bailey, 61, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at Bowling Green Medical Center
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Bailey
Survivors include: wife – Bridget Lloyd Bailey of Columbia; son – D.J. Bailey of Louisville; sisters – Vanessa Bailey and Shelley Waters, both of Bardstown; half-sister – Felicia Freeman of Springfield, Tennessee; and several other relatives and friends
The family has chosen cremation and no visitation or service is planned
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements