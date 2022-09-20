Darrell Phillip Bailey, 61, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at Bowling Green Medical Center

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Bailey

Survivors include: wife – Bridget Lloyd Bailey of Columbia; son – D.J. Bailey of Louisville; sisters – Vanessa Bailey and Shelley Waters, both of Bardstown; half-sister – Felicia Freeman of Springfield, Tennessee; and several other relatives and friends

The family has chosen cremation and no visitation or service is planned

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements