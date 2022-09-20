Adair County Community Voice

Darrell Phillip Bailey

by

Darrell Phillip Bailey, 61, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at Bowling Green Medical Center

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Bailey

Survivors include: wife – Bridget Lloyd Bailey of Columbia; son – D.J. Bailey of Louisville; sisters – Vanessa Bailey and Shelley Waters, both of Bardstown; half-sister – Felicia Freeman of Springfield, Tennessee; and several other relatives and friends

The family has chosen cremation and no visitation or service is planned

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements