A date of Aug. 6 has been set for the city of Columbia’s second annual “Truck It Up for Columbia” event. The food trucks will be set up in the parking lot at the corner of Merchant and Campbellsville streets.

Food trucks currently scheduled to show up are: Layo Tacos of Glasgow, Kona Ice of Bowling Green, Ben’s Jammin’ Ice Cream of Bardstown, Mac Chaos of Somerset, and Epic Meats of Somerset.

For more information, contact city hall at 270-384-2501.