David Williams passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence in Canon City, CO. He was 65 years of age. He was born in Washington, Kansas, on January 3, 1955. He was the son of the late Rev. Kenneth Claude and Roberta Dillon Williams.

A Celebration of Life get-together was held with family and friends on Wednesday, June 16, in Canon City, CO. Another Celebration of Life for David will be held in Columbia, KY, in the fall of 2020.

David earned an engineering technology degree and M.S. in mathematics at Western KY University. He taught at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and the Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, AZ.

David attended Adair County High School through his sophomore year, but graduated from Park City High School in 1973. All through high school, he was active in the band playing the trumpet. While at WKU, he played tennis, racquetball, and table tennis. He ran one 26-mile marathon, and competed in one Iron Man contest with swimming, biking, and running. He build one house in KY, and at least four cabins in Colorado. After retiring from teaching, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing chess, panning for gold on his mining claim, and writing historical fiction mysteries.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Jidapa Dokbua; two sisters, Rebecca Williams, and Debbie Williams Peppers (Jim) of Somerset, KY; four nephews, Jason (Emily) Williams of Richmond, KY, Jonathan (Amy Kate) Peppers of Bowling Green, KY, Ben Peppers of Lexington, KY, Nick Peppers of Lowell, MA; two great nephews, Levi and Joseph Peppers; a mother-in-law, Buay Saeang; a sister-in-law, Manassanan Soontareekullapong (Dr. Prapon); five nephews, Wattanakom Uthaiviwatkul, Suwat Uthaiviwatkul, Kritchot Soontareekullapong, Puripun Soontareekullapong, and Panyawat Soontareekullapong in Thailand.

Memorials can be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Gary Sinise Foundation which serves our nation by honoring the defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Go to https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/ or https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/give/ for ways to donate.

