Day of Caring Saturday, Sept. 21

The City of Columbia is working with local churches and organizations to sponsor a day of caring for our community on Saturday, September 21.

The group will be building handicapped ramps for the disabled and elderly, trimming bushes, washing windows and other small home projects.

“We are extremely excited about this event,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. “It is a great opportunity for our community. People from various churches will be working together on projects.

Volunteers will meet at the city park off of Fairgrounds Street and will disburse from that location.

That same day, the small group “Band of Brothers” from the Columbia Christian Church will be handling a project at the only still standing Rosenwald School in Adair County with the guidance of Bobby Morrison.

If you would like to assist or if you have a project for a neighbor or friend, please contact city hall at 270-384-2501.