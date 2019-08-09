Day of Caring

The Be The Change movement continues to grow in our community and the City Hall announced that there will be a day of service to others on September 21.

“We realize that people want to be involved in our community and help others,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. “We will be working with area church volunteers to have a day of service.”

The day will consist of small projects designated to help the elderly, families, disabled, and others in our community who have no support network.

Local churches and community members will be referring people in their congregations and neighborhoods who need assistance.

Volunteers will meet at the City Park and will disburse from that location to do a project for a period of three hours and a picnic lunch will be held after.

If you or your church would like to participate, please contact Ann Marie Austin at City Hall.