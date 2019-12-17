Deadline Extended for Health Care Coverage Enrollment

Kentucky customers have until 3 a.m. EST Dec. 18 to apply

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 16, 2019) – The Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment period for Kentuckians to select 2020 Marketplace health insurance plans at https://www.healthcare.gov has been extended. The new deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern time, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services re-opened the Marketplace at 3 p.m. Monday to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the original final hours of open enrollment on Sunday, Dec. 15, but who may have experienced technical issues, preventing them from completing their online applications.

The Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange (KHBE), part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), is the gateway to the federal health care marketplace and works to ensure Kentuckians are prepared, informed and have the resources they need to choose a 2020 health plan.

Customers can find more information online at https://healthbenefitexchange.ky.gov/.

The state-based KHBE call center is available at 855-459-6328 to assist Kentuckians with questions about where to go for coverage. The call center can help prescreen for program eligibility and help with questions and information. Customers can also email KHBE.Questions@ky.gov.

The HealthCare.gov customer service center is also available at 800-318-2596 and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.