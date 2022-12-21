Deadline Near to Change Political Party

Saturday, Dec. 31 is the last day to change political party affiliation and be eligible to vote in that political party’s upcoming May primary in 2023.

How to change party affiliation:

Online at Elect.ky.gov and change your party affiliation.

Come into the Adair County Clerks Office, 424 Public Square, Ste3, Columbia

If you plan to go to the county clerk’s office to a make the change the last day will be Thursday, Dec. 29 during normal business hours. The office will be Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.