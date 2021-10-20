Delpha Marie Cape Grant, 91, of Glens Fork, KY died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Cundiff, KY on April 25, 1930 to the late Ed and Rosa Lee Shearer Cape. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Grant.

Mrs. Grant was a member of the Beech Grove Separate Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening and babysitting.

Survivors include four children Dannie Grant (Judy) of Somerset, KY; Kenny Wayne Grant (Susan) of Russell Springs, KY; Paula Bunch (Ronnie) of Russell Springs, KY and Tammy Jones (Bug) of Knifley, KY; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Lonnie Bunch; and six siblings, Alva Cape, Mamie Helm, Virgil Cape, Lanie Bunch, Mary L. Helm and Robert Cape.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Grant Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

The family request everyone attending the services and visitation wear a mask or face covering.