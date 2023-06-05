Dennis Petty, 46, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home.

He was born February 15, 1977, in Adair County. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Campbell Petty in 2021. Dennis worked as a logger and farmer.

Survivors include:

His father – Earl Petty of Columbia

His brother & sister-in-law – Barry and Candace Petty of Columbia

His niece – Raegen Petty

Several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service – Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:30 P.M. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Bro. Richie Coomer officiating.

There will be no visitation.

The family has chosen Cremation.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.