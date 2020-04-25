Dentists, state officials scramble to set rules for reopening dental offices

Beshear says they won’t reopen Monday, but soon

By Al Cross

Kentucky Health News

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that dentists’ offices won’t be able to open Monday because they and state officials haven’t agreed on rules for it, but suggested that other businesses might reopen on a regional basis.

Beshear had planned to allow reopening of medical, dental and other health-care providers Monday, but said “Dentists aren’t gonna be ready to reopen on Monday because there isn’t agreed-upon guidance. . . . We have to make sure were doing it right, given how those oral secretions happen in a dentist’s office.”

He said in response to a question at his 5 p.m. briefing, “Before a dentist’s office can reopen we need agreed-upon rules. . . . “We think that the guidelines will come together fairly quickly.” He said they will leave “some risk, but we believe we will have mitigated that risk.”

Sharon Turner, secretary-treasurer of the Kentucky Dental Association, said in an email at 7 p.m. that KDA, the Kentucky Board of Dentistry, the Kentucky Dental Hygenists Association and the Kentucky Oral Health Coalition “all agreed on a plan today. It will be filed later today.”

She said acceptance of the plan is still up to Health Commissioner Steven Stack, “but we worked with the state director of public health dentistry, Dr. Julie McKee. We tried to address each bullet point that Stack provides in terms of his concerns needing to be addressed. We have scientific evidence behind recommendations.”

Turner said in a telephone interview that KDA cited research from the University of Washington about what sort of personal protective equipment is appropriate for the wide range of procedures that dentists, hygenists and oral surgeons perform. She said rubber mouth dams, which neither providers or patients like, are likely to be used more, as well as high-powered suction.

She said some dentists may not be ready to reopen, or may want to test patients for the coronavirus before treating them, and the proposed plan allows room for professional judgment. “We hope it’ll be accepted,” she said. “If it’s not, it will only be around what’s enhanced aerosol protection.” The virus travels on droplets that are so tiny they remain suspended in the air.

Turner, former dental dean at the University of Kentucky, added that KDA “heard about the need for the filing of the plan Thursday evening,” when Stack issued a call for help during Beshear’s briefing. “I think we have done a remarkable job of getting consensus from a large group of divergent stakeholders pretty darn quick.”

On Friday, Beshear dismissed the idea that other relaxation of social-distancing rules could occur on a county-by-county basis, as some officials in Clark and Jessamine counties requested. Saturday, he opened the door to the possibility of regional differences, but remained cautious.

Asked about those requests, he said, “If a county makes the wrong decision and causes an outbreak, that sets the whole state back.” Then he added that there could come a time when reopenings could be done by region, but “It’ll still have to have a lot of thought.”

At the start and end of his daily briefing, Beshear kept urging Kentuckians to stick with his emergency restrictions.

“Today, I’m tired, just like I know so many of you are, but every day we’ve got to bring it,” he said at the start. “We have to be strong, we have to be patient, we have to be resilient.” At the end, he said, “Let’s not be the generation that got halfway through meeting covid-19 and then just decided it was gonna be too hard. . . . There is hope, there is light, but we gotta do it the right way; we have sacrificed too much … to not finish it out the right way.”

Some protesters returned to the Capitol to protest restrictions, circling the Capitol and honking their horns before the briefing, and chanting during it. Without referring to them directly, Beshear said, “We might have some out there that are anxious but I believe we are more united than we have ever been.”

In other covid-19 news Saturday: